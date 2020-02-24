Bartenders Tell Us The One Whiskey They Pour For Their Fellow Bartenders

There’s a term in the bartending community call the “bartender’s handshake.” This is a term used to describe a shot of booze given to fellow bartenders — free of charge — as a friendly “welcome to my joint” when they walk through the door. It’s a friendly nod to the hard work that barkeeps do on a daily basis. More often than not, that shot is a whiskey they have on the rail or are enjoying at the moment. It can be something old and nostalgic or something wild and new. Seeing as February 24th is World Bartending Day, we thought it would be fun to learn about which whiskey bartenders enjoy giving their fellow cohorts as a “bartender’s handshake.” Will Witherow, bar manager at Live Oak in Alexandria, Virginia, prefers his handshake to come from north of the border. “If I had to give a fellow bartender a whiskey for World Bartender Day, it would be Crown Royal.” He adds, “Crown Royal is what we used to do shots of when I first started bartending.” See, nostalgia is a big factor here, folks. He’s not the only bartender with strong opinions on the right whiskey to gift their fellow mixologists. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the one whiskey they like to pour for their bartending companions.