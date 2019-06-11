Bartenders Pick The Best Bottles Of Bourbon For National Bourbon Day

Unsplash

The summer is full of food and drink related holidays. Some of them are less important (we’re looking at you National Tapioca Day), but others deserve a whole week instead of just one measly day. The latter includes National Bourbon Day (June 14th). Celebrated this Friday, the holiday is a love letter to Kentucky’s native spirit (although it doesn’t need to be made in The Blue Grass State).

The sweet, corn-fueled, aged spirit is perfectly suited for sharing a glass (or three) with friends and family around a summer campfire or mixed into a refreshing highball. Just like you, bartenders will be celebrating the holiday and they were nice enough to tell us which bourbons they’d be sipping on.

Legent

Cari Hah, bar manager at Big Bar in Los Angeles

Legent Whiskey is my favorite bourbon to drink this summer. Legent is a really amazing collaboration whiskey between Fred Noe, the master distiller of Jim Beam and Shinji Fukuyo, the master blender of Suntory Whisky. It has every yummy flavor that is associated with good bourbon but in a more nuanced, elegant, subtle flavor profile that I love in Suntory whisky.

It is perfect for summer drinking!