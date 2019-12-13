Bartenders Tell Us The One Whiskey To Bring On A Ski Or Snowboard Trip

While winter in much of the country can be cold, bleak, and downright miserable, it’s also the perfect time of year for some of the most fun winter-based sports and activities. This includes ice skating, ice hockey, and sledding. But in all of winterdom, there’s nothing more exciting than a ski trip with friends and family. Especially if you remember to pack the right supplies. And by supplies we mean whiskey. Alexander Carlin, beverage director for Infuse Hospitality in Chicago, has fond memories of spending the holidays skiing in Park City, Utah with his family. “Although we don’t ski together anymore, I always make a point to bring a little bit of Park City with me and share a little High West Campfire with friends,” he says. “My father was a big scotch drinker and I drink more rye. Campfire is an odd duck that uses Straight Rye, Straight Bourbon, and Blended Malt Scotch to create a perfect combination of peat, caramel, and malted flavors. It shocks people every time.” While it’s hard to top Campfire in terms of flavor, there are many other whiskeys that would be right at home in your suitcase for your next ski trip. Picking the right bottle is important. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to whiskeys for a ski (or snowboard) trip or wintry getaway.