When it comes to iconic (and cliché) Valentine’s Day gifts, it’s tough to beat flowers (specifically a bouquet of red roses). But we all know that flowers die and shelling out a hundred dollars to give your love something that will be brittle and falling apart in a matter of days isn’t a great sign for the future of their relationship. That’s why, this year, give them something that will not only last (as long as they don’t drink it all on V-Day), but is famous for actually get even better with time? Whiskey. Benjamin Rouse, head bartender at Henley in Nashville believes there’s one Valentine’s Day whisky that ranks above the rest. “In lieu of flowers, I think scotch is the only acceptable route,” he says. “Scotch maturation takes a while longer than bourbon and shows that you like things that have to be taken care of over time, like relationships. My suggestion here would be Glenfiddich 14 Year Bourbon Barrel Reserve. This is the perfect dram for bourbon and scotch drinkers alike.” Bryant Orozco, Bar Manager at Madre Restaurants + Mezcaleria in Los Angeles thinks love deserve high proof whiskey. “I hope the person I will be celebrating love with loves a cask strength whiskey,” he says. “Although I am not the biggest whiskey drinker, one whiskey that has forever left a mark in my heart is The Glenlivet Nadurra. It is straight to the point and a lot like love; rough around the edges and very much enjoyable.” Most bartenders in our orbit have thoughts on the right whiskey for the special occasion. That’s why we asked some of our favorites to tell us the one whiskey they would give their beloved instead of flowers.