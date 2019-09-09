We Asked Bartenders The Best Whiskeys To Mix Into A Manhattan

We love classic cocktails. Give us an old fashioned, negroni, sidecar, or margarita any day and we’re sorted. It’s just got to be made simply and well, then we’re all in. Among all the entrants in the Cocktail Hall of Fame, one of our favorite old school mixed drinks is the Manhattan. Consisting of whiskey (usually rye), sweet vermouth, and Angostura bitters, this drink is as simple as it is delicious. Which is to say, very.

It’s so easy to make, in fact, that you might want whip one up at home tonight. But choosing the right whiskey can be downright daunting with al the options on shelves. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to whiskeys for mixing into a Manhattan.

Hudson Baby Bourbon

Alli Torres, bartender at Refinery Rooftop in New York City

I love Hudson Baby Bourbon. This is mainly because I’m from New York, so you have to represent the home team. For 100% corn, it’s wildly smooth with a touch of caramel and leather. Must be that New York water that makes it delicious.