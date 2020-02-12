Bartenders Tell Us The Best Whiskeys For Drowning Your Sorrows This Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is pretty emotionally complex, for a holiday. While Christmas, Halloween, and even Groundhog Day are full of fun and excitement even if you’re single, Valentine’s Day can be bit of a bummer if you’re unattached. The gooey, heart-shaped, chocolate-covered holiday is specifically marketed to those in love. This means that if you’re single you end up either on Tinder (not a bad fix!), totally ambivalent (neutral solution), or utterly depressed (worst-case-scenario) on February 14th. Regardless of how you deal with your single status, you might like a dram of whiskey. Tony Abou Ganim, master mixologist and bar consultant at Highlands in Detroit believes there are different kinds of love to celebrate on Valentine’s Day, but thinks they all deserve high proof booze. “Valentine’s Day should be the day we all celebrate love,” he says. “Even if it’s simply loving life and loving one’s self. But if we must also include a dram that is fitting to drown one’s sorrows, we need to look to barrel proof whiskey to get the job done.” Not all bartenders believe that the day should be filled with glassed of ridiculously high proof whiskey. That’s why we asked some of our favorite drink masters to tell us the best whiskeys to sip when single on the most coupled up day of the year.