Whiskeys To Drink Before Spring Arrives, While You’re Stuck At Home

You might not realize it because all everyone is talking about is the coronavirus, but the start of spring is only a few days away. With the changing season comes the hope for warmer days to spend outside (in a socially safe distance from others). But for right now, many of us are stuck in our homes and apartments with a fair bit of boredom ahead of us. We need to pair the hours of euchre, home cooking, and Netflix + chilling with something to calm our nerves. That’s where whiskey comes in. Hector Ortiz, beverage manager at Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve in Puerto Rico likes the finish off the winter strong with a classic Scotch brand. “The one whiskey that I will drink one more time before the spring season comes would be The McCallan Rare Cask,” he says. “Why? From my point of view, it is a very, very good product, and I also love the aroma of ripe fruits, honey, berries, and creamy vanilla and palate that it has.” Scott Lackman, general manager at Ellington’s in Nashville goes even more high end when it comes to his late winter whiskey mid-pandemic. “I would probably choose Van Winkle 12 Year, only because it’s typically allocated over the winter and is very hard to get right now. It’s a high-dollar whiskey and always a treat to have when you can.” Other bar professionals have their own opinions on the topic. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the one whiskey they want to drink before spring arrives (especially if they’re stuck at home).