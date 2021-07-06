The word “best” sure does get thrown around a lot in the whiskey world. Lord knows I’m guilty of it. But there are bottles of whisk(e)y that do stand out and rise above the scores of other entries in the field. One of those bottles is one of my favorite whiskies of all time, Talisker 25.

I have a deep love for Talisker. It was the first real single malt I was introduced to (by my father-in-law) on my first ever trip to Edinburgh. So the nostalgia factor is through the roof. Then, I ended up going to the Isle of Skye, drinking Talisker 25 in the shadow of The Old Man of Storr while looking out over the sea. Needless to say, my brain is programmed to prefer this whisky.

But there’s more to it than just that. This is a bottle I never hesitate to buy because it’s what I truly want to drink — more than any bourbon, rye, Canadian whisky, or… any other style, frankly. It’s not that I don’t deeply enjoy those whiskeys or love showing them off and leading tastings with friends and all of you. Talisker 25 is just more personal. It’s my whisky. It’s what I reach for at the end of the week or after a long, hard spell. Comfort food, but with whisky.

Let’s dive into what’s in a bottle of Talisker 25. And if this sounds like something you’d dig, click on the price to grab your own bottle.