These Black Friday Food Deals Will Leave You Full While You Brave The Madness

At one point today, you’re going to have to take a break from shopping and get a bite to eat, if only to build up more energy to continue shopping. Shop ’til you drop, they say! Bad idea, we say — but if you can’t curb your desire to hunt for deals, you’re in luck. You don’t have to stop your Black Friday shopping just to eat, because we’ve got two words for you: Gift cards.

Not only is this list full of food deals that’ll help you get fed on the cheap, but it’s also full of deals on gift cards. Some deals will even give you free gift cards just for buying other gift cards, and now suddenly you’re getting gifts for people who didn’t make the budget this year — you’re a hero!

Here are all the best food deals to satisfy your hunger for deals AND food this Black Friday.

Applebee’s — From today until Cyber Monday, when you buy a $50 gift card you’ll receive two free bonus $10 gift cards. That’s $50 for someone you love and $10 for your frenemies.

Boston Market — Starting today and running until the end of January, when you buy a $25 gift card you’ll receive a bonus $5. What exactly is this deal celebrating? We aren’t sure!

Black Angus — Take a breather from all the shopping at one point today and head into Black Angus for a Strawberry Whiskey Lemonade or Cran-Blueberry Vodka Breeze for just $4 each.

Blaze Pizza — Kill two birds with one stone by taking a break from the Black Friday shopping for some lunch at Blaze Pizza, where you can pick up a $25 gift card for a loved one and receive a coupon for $5 off your next pizza. You’re killing hunger AND shopping for a friend.

BurgerIM — Purchase anything at BurgerIM and receive a free Impossible Burger. Now is the time to finally try plant-based meat if you haven’t had an Impossible or Beyond burger before.

Checkers/Rallys — All day long on Black Friday pick up any size fries (excluding XL) for just $1.

👏 Get 👏 Fried 👏 All 👏 Day👏

It’s Black FryDay- you know what that means. Get $1 ANY SIZE FRIES from open to close at participating locations and get ya fry fix. pic.twitter.com/WYDigDXQ0C — Checkers & Rally's (@CheckersRallys) November 29, 2019

Cheesecake Factory — When you purchase a $25 gift card between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you’ll receive a coupon for two free slices of cheesecake on future visits between January and March.