Buffalo Trace Is About To Drop Another Single Barrel From Blanton’s

Fall is almost here and that means we’re about to get barraged with whiskey drops. It makes a lot of sense, the holiday (gift-giving) season is a mere few months away. This fall is destined to be even bigger, broader, and better than any fall that’s come before. And one main reason for that is that we’re finally getting Blanton’s Straight From The Barrel from Buffalo Trace here in the U.S.

So, what’s the difference between this and the standard Blanton’s Single Barrel expression we already have? Blanton’s Single Barrel was born in 1984 from the legend Elmer T. Lee who would handpick “honey barrels” from the center cut of Warehouse H in what’s now Buffalo Trace’s main facilities. That expression was the “original” single barrel bourbon on the market and has become one of the most hyped bottles of bourbon out there. That single barrel expression is cut to 93 proof (46.5% ABV) for each bottle.

Straight From The Barrel is straight from the barrel in every sense. There’s no filtering and no cutting the juice down to a specific proof. This is Blanton’s in its purest form. That means the ABV will vary from release to release.

That also means the look, nose, and taste of these very limited releases will vary as well. Buffalo Trace says in their press release that this year’s expression carries “notes of dark chocolate, caramel, and butter with earthy undertones of walnut and hazelnut on the nose.” They continue, “the palate delivers intrepid notes of warm vanilla, oak, toasted nuts, and a rich spiciness with hints of butterscotch or honey, with a deep and resonate finish.”

You might be able to grab a bottle of Blanton’s Straight From The Barrel for the suggested retail of $150. But, given the limited availability and the fact that this is Blanton’s, expect higher prices on retail shelves — if you can find it that is.