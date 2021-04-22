Compared to single malt whiskies, blended Scotches don’t really get the respect they deserve. But we represent for blended scotch around here (almost) as hard as we hold it down for single malts. So much so that we decided to put eight classic expressions to the test via a blind tasting. Why blind? If you’re not busy glaring at the label that says Johnnie Walker or Famous Grouse, you’re probably going to spend more time actually nosing, tasting, and valuing the whisky in your glass. In doing so, you’re going to have to identify what each whisky tastes like, without any preconceived notions. Which is a fun way to enjoy whisky, if nothing else. While the eight blended Scotch whiskies we’re tasting today aren’t made by the same distillery, they’re all around the same $40 price point and are also all household names in the whisky world. Meaning they’re easy to find at your local liquor store or bottle shop. If that errand sounds like a hassle but you find yourself thirsty, click on the linked prices to order online.

Monkey Shoulder Let’s get started! Taste 1: Tasting Notes: Take a moment to nose this whisky before taking a sip and you’ll find notes of toasted vanilla beans, citrus rinds, nutmeg, and butterscotch. Sipping this whisky reveals a surprising amount of character, with hints of clover honey, dried cherries, buttery caramel, and sweet malts. The finish is long, warming, and ends with a nice mixture of caramel and spicy cinnamon.

Taste 2: Tasting Notes: Breathe in the scents of buttercream frosting, dried apricots, subtle cinnamon sugar, and sherry sweetness. On the palate, you’ll find ripe berries, buttery caramel, vanilla beans, and dried cherries. It all ends with a nice mixture of toffee and sherry. Taste 3: Tasting Notes: On the nose, I knew that there’s some juice from Islay in this blend, with a hint of peat smoke up front. Following close behind were sweet, dried fruits and caramel malts. The palate swirls with dried orange peels, prunes, caramelized sugar, and subtle spices. The finish offered a great combination of peat smoke and tropical fruit flavors.

Taste 4: Tasting Notes: On the nose, I got a whole lot of candied orange peels, sweet cream, cinnamon, and rich oak. The palate delivered hints of bitter chocolate, citrus zest, rich caramel candy, and subtle pepper. The finish was very warming and full of sweet caramel and subtle spice. Taste 5: Tasting Notes: On the nose, I got aromas of dried fruits, vanilla beans, and subtle spice. The sip itself brought up creamy caramel candy, cinnamon, and a subtle hint of smoke. It all ended in a mellow haze of caramel and smoke.

Taste 6: Tasting Notes: Even for a blended whisky, the nose was pretty lackluster here. The only aromas found were those of dried wood, honey, and vanilla. Sipping this whisky offered a little more… but not tons. Flavors of buttery caramel, milk chocolate, heather surfaced while the woody notes grew pronounced. The finish was medium, fairly warm, and ended with more honey. Taste 7: Tasting Notes: The scents of caramel apples, honey, and sweet malts started the dram. All in all, the aromas were pretty light, though. The palate was equally light, with hints of almonds, candied orange peels, cinnamon, and slight vanilla. As for the finish, I got a mouthful of honey and caramel and not a ton else.

Taste 8: Tasting Notes: The nose gave me aromas of cooking spices, ripe cherries, orange zest, and vanilla beans. Sipping the whisky revealed hints of raisins, dark chocolate, butterscotch, and subtle sherry sweetness. The finish was long, filled with pleasing heat, and ended with a nice subtle ripe fruit sweetness. Part 2: The Ranking A blind taste test can really prove eye-opening and this one definitely was. From the final rankings below, it’s obvious that higher-proof whisky appeals to my palate.