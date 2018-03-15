Explore The U.S. (And A Get A Huge Check!) With This Dream Job

03.15.18 1 hour ago

UPROXX/Shutterstock


The ideal “dream job” is a gig that takes care of all your financial needs and desires and gives you a chance to do something amazing and fun at the same time. It’s pretty straightforward. And that’s exactly what Booking.com is offering one lucky winner. The travel booking website is looking for their first “Chief Booking Officer” (CBO) who will be tasked with traveling to as many of their “Book the U.S.” List properties as they can within a 50-day period. The site boasts that the list, curated by Booking.com experts, features unique accommodations in each of the fifty United States (plus Washington D.C.) — with options ranging from national landmarks to caves, from houseboats and train cars to domes, castles, and tree houses.

While the job may not include extra money for incidentals and souvenirs, the $50,000 check that will go to the winner of the dream job is sure to help with those added expenses. From the looks of the application, no experience is needed to apply, so anyone who dreams of exploring the Nifty Fifty for a couple months for free is an ideal candidate. The winner will be announced in late March, and the site is only accepting applicants for six more days. So you better get to applying.

