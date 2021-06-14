If you’re new to bourbon, the higher-proof bourbon whiskeys out there might be a little intimidating. Or not. Maybe you’re already used to 100 proof vodkas, over-proofed rums, and even absinthe. Either way, as you spend time imbibing bourbon, your palate begins to change and there’s a pretty good chance you’re going to level up to higher-proof whiskeys. Soon, 80 proof expressions will begin to taste “thin.” Since higher-proof bourbons are often filled with nuanced and complex flavors, it takes some effort to sort the wheat from the chaff (or the kernels from the cob, as it were). To do so, I selected eight well-known bourbons that hit 110 proof and higher. The below bottles range from barrel-proof bourbons that haven’t been cut with any water to high-proof bourbons that have been cut with water but still kept those ABVs pretty high. Since we hope that our blind taste test will make you want to do one of your own, we selected bottles that can be found at your local liquor store (although some are a little more difficult to source than others). If you don’t want to meander through the aisles, you can also click on the prices to order any of these bottles online. Part 1: The Taste For this blind taste test, I used the following expressions. Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

Booker’s

1792 Full Proof

Larceny Barrel Proof

Old Grand-Dad 114

Maker’s Mark Cask Strength

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

Knob Creek Single Barrel Reserve Let’s get this party started!

Taste 1: Tasting Notes: I took time to take in the scents of heavy wood char, candied orange peels, and vanilla beans before taking my first sip. There was a mineral quality to the flavor that greeted my palate immediately. This was followed by more woody flavors well as dried fruits and caramel. It ended with a nice bit of heat that reminded me “hey, it’s higher proof.” A decent whiskey, but definitely not exceptional and almost too light. Taste 2: Tasting Notes: The first thing I noticed were the scents of charred oak, spicy cinnamon candies, toasted vanilla beans, and a subtle hint of smoke. The flavor was all vanilla, caramel, charred wood, and a nice nutty sweetness that permeated throughout. The finish was long and warming. In my notes, I wrote: “A really great sipper and one that I will definitely return to.” Taste 3: Tasting Notes: This is a bold nose and I like it. There’s a lot of pepper, vanilla, and charred wood. It’s bold and brash like a high-proof bourbon should be. But it’s not too much to take in. The flavor was surprisingly complex with notes of pipe tobacco, candied orange peels, buttery caramel, and a nice herbal, warming, cracked black pepper finish.

While there was a good deal of heat, the vibrant pepper and caramel flavors make this a great sipper. Taste 4: Tasting Notes: The first thing I noticed was the alcohol smell. It was pretty “in your face.” After that, there was corn sweetness, vanilla cookies, and a great deal of charred oak. The palate was better than the nose, with hints of dried fruits, vanilla beans, and a lot of spicy cinnamon. The last few sips were on par with Red Hot candies with a lot of alcohol-fueled heat. This whiskey leaves little doubt it is high proof and that’s not such a great thing. Taste 5: Tasting Notes: Although there wasn’t a ton going on with this whisky, I smelled hints of brown sugar, cinnamon, and a musty rickhouse. The palate was more of the same. There were a lot of spicy cinnamon flavors as well as a bit of caramel and vanilla. But mostly a lot of heat and just a bit of oak at the end. Overall, not something I’d sip neat. Taste 6: Tasting Notes: Nosing this whiskey revealed nostalgic caramel apples, charred wood, dried fruits, and a nice kick of vanilla. The flavor was classic bourbon with notes of Werther’s Original butterscotch candies, cinnamon sugar, and just a hint of cracked black pepper. The finish was long, lingering, and filled with warmth.

All in all, it’s a decent whiskey. I just… I feel like I need to come back and try this one again — it feels like it’s missing something. Taste 7: Tasting Notes: From the initial nosing, this was by far the most aromatic. Notes of charred oak, treacle, vanilla cookies, and candied pecans are present. When I sipped it, I entered a world of vanilla beans, butterscotch candy, dried cherries, more nuts, and just a hint of spice. This easy-to-drink, mellow whiskey ends with a nice mix of heat and sweets. It’ll be hard to top this whiskey in overall flavor. Taste 8: Tasting Notes: A lot was going on in the aroma department. First, I smelled wood char, spicy cinnamon sugar, maple candy, and toasted vanilla beans. There’s not a lot of heat on the palate. There are flavors of raisins, buttery caramel, more vanilla, and a nice kick of spicy cinnamon. The warming, cinnamon sugar flavors carry on long after your last sip. Overall, an extremely pleasurable sip. Part 2: The Ranking