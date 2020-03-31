This Chef Is Feeding The Elderly And At-Risk In Indian Country During The Pandemic

Lagarde informed me that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota provided her with a grant to help start up a project to start feeding the elderly in South Minneapolis. And she was just looking for someone to lead the Gatherings Café staff to start this project up as soon as possible and start feeding the community. How long did it take to get your first meals out? This call was last Sunday, and we had a meeting the following day. We had a meeting in person, so I ran through the logistics with them of what amount of grant they had, the volunteers and the staff we picked. And then the following day, on Tuesday, is when we jumped into action and started cooking. The first thing we did is utilize all the ingredients within the Gatherings Café’s inventory before anything went to waste. And during that time last week, I started reaching out to people through social media, asking for donations or funds. The response was overwhelming. I have a chef friend named Patrick McDonald. He made a couple of calls and he was able to connect me with Idaho Potato Company and a lot of other companies who have food and are able to provide. Also, a lot of individuals started donating funds. Today, we just received a delivery from Twin Cities Food Justice, a nonprofit organization that is focusing on not just food justice, but trying to ensure that no food goes to waste. They donated a good amount of produce and bread as well. So walk me through your day. How are you meal planning? How are you executing? Is it tough keeping people safe? For sure. The first thing we do when we come in is we make sure the core group of volunteers doesn’t have any symptoms at all. We have a temperature gauge and we check the people coming in and we have face masks and gloves that are being donated daily by local community members. We make sure to check everyone before we start cutting up the food.

The next thing we do is have a small meeting to bring everyone up to date. Then we look at the inventory that we have, because right now we don’t have a set menu. We have different ingredients coming in daily. So we can’t sit down and create a menu. We look at the ingredients that we have and we start creating the menu from there. Then we all spread out in the kitchen with each of us focusing on their station like making bread or making salads or on the flat top cooking up or chopping up meat. How are you getting these meals to the people who need them? We have two drop off locations in South Minneapolis. One is at a little apartment complex in South Minneapolis that’s specifically reserved for the Indigenous community. And the second is a public location where elders can go to pick up their food from 11:30 and 12:30. So around 10:30 is when we start packaging the food in to-go containers. We have two volunteer drivers who pull up to the side of the door. They’re not allowed to come into the building for safety reasons. So we walk the boxes in their trucks. I don’t want to get into politics of why this is even necessary, but how long do you feel like this is going to be necessary and how worried are you that the money or the food might stop coming in? Yeah, so the grant provided by Blue Cross Blue Shield Minnesota is supposed to cover us for four to five weeks. In reality, I’d say it’s enough to cover us for three to four weeks. But donations are coming in, so that will definitely extend our ability to cook and deliver food. What is the best way to support you guys right now? I wouldn’t recommend people sending canned food, frozen, or heavy bulk food, especially if they’re out of state. But if they do have dried ingredients as in corn, beans, squash, or dried spices or salt, that can be mailed in or delivered. Our drop off point right now is at the Minneapolis American Indian Center. We’re also receiving funds that we can use once or twice a week to go to the local co-op or reach out to the local Native vendors and purchase from those individuals before we go out to chain markets like Target or Walmart. We’re still trying to keep in balance with the community and the Native food vendors.