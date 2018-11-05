UPROXX/Getty Image

British Airways passengers experienced an absolutely nightmarish customer service mishap last week when a flight departing from Orlando, Florida on Thursday evening did not reach its destination at the Gatwick Airport, south of central London, until Sunday. The trip should have taken just eight hours, but after waiting on the plane for four hours, 200 passengers — many returning from a trip to Disney World — were forced to deplane and shuttled to a hotel for the night due to a mechanical issue.

“Imagine 200 people turning up in the early hours to check in to a hotel,” Sarah Wilson, a mother of four who spent £11,000 on airfare taking her family on a “dream” vacation, later told BBC News. “It was a chaos and there was not a BA representative in sight taking charge.”

The following day, the shuttle back to the Orlando Airport was delayed twice before finally leaving around 8:00 p.m. on Friday. When the flight finally took off in the early hours of Saturday, within 40 minutes it was diverted to JFK airport in New York City due to the same mechanical issue. After the “roughest one-and-a-half hours on a flight” Wilson said she’d ever experienced, they finally landed in New York but found themselves stranded at the airport terminal with nowhere to go.