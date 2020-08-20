A quick look at TikTok star Bryce Hall‘s Instagram reads like someone at the New Yorker decided to write a fictional short story about an influencer, then got carried away. There’s Bryce flipping off the camera. Here he is closing one eye in a way he must feel favors his angles. Next, he’s sticking out his tongue. Tongue out, eye closed. Flipping bird, tongue out. Eye closed, tongue out, flipping bird (trifecta!). Beer pong. Post-boxing pic. Von Dutch hat. Von Dutch hat pulled low. Von Dutch hat pulled low and on backwards. Flipping bird. Abs.

You get the idea. Hall has a clothing line called Party Animal University. He owns an energy drink. He’s been criticized for homophobia. Basically, he’s the Lonely Island’s “Spring Break Anthem” come to life.

Through the quarantine, Hall and the collective of internet influencers that he lives and parties with at Sway House [which has its own merch line, modeled exclusively by young white men with tongues out and one or both eyes closed (a pretty on the nose metaphor)], have insisted on throwing all out ragers. This caused them to essentially get subtweeted by Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti, when his office issued the following statement on August 4th:

“The highest-risk settings are large in-person gatherings where it is difficult for individuals to remain spaced at least 6 feet apart and where face coverings are not worn. The consequences of these large parties ripple throughout our entire community because the virus can quickly and easily spread.”

A day later, Garcetti amended his original June 1st public order related to gatherings to allow utility shutoffs at party houses. Between the fifth and the nineteenth, Hall defied that order twice in his Hollywood Hills rental and then again at a rented home in Encino, where he hosted his own birthday party on August 14th. A night that included strippers, more than 100 people, and mandatory nondisclosure agreements.

Here’s a glimpse at what that looked like:

Bryce Hall and Sway House throw massive party in Hollywood Hills with over a hundred people. The Sway boys recently moved from Bel Air to a secluded house in the Hollywood Hills. Party was broken by LAPD around 4am. This is a long thread. What are your thoughts @MayorOfLA? pic.twitter.com/FytCysK2E9 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) August 15, 2020

Now, Hall’s rental has had the power shut off, according to Taylor Lorenz of the New York Times and confirmed by the mayor’s office. The city issued the following statement yesterday: