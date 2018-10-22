Getty Image

Who knew so many people liked to smoke marijuana? Only five days after Canada legalized recreational weed, the nation’s retailers have already burned through the majority of their supply, reports Vice. In fact, So many Canadians outed themselves as tokers that many stores ran out of their stock on the very first day.

That day was Wednesday, October 17, and had it gone better, would have been sort of like V-J Day but with more blacklight Pink Floyd posters and Real Housewives binge sessions. As of now, it’s not clear when the legal cannabis will be reupped.

According to Montreal Gazette, in Quebec alone there were 42,5000 orders for cannabis on day one — 12,500 of them in person at a local dispensary, and 30,000 from orders made online. Online, many marijuana-related products — such as oils, sprays, gels, and pre-rolled joints — are listed as currently unavailable.