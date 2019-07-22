Let’s Look Inside The Country’s First Cannabis Cafe

Getty Image

Food and marijuana go hand in hand. One of the best ways to enhance the experience of an already amazing dish — like honey-glazed grilled salmon with a seaweed elote succotash, for example — is to eat it post-smoke-sesh. Not only will it make you more sensitive and appreciative of the complexity of the flavors, your munchies will be gone, which means you can spend more time doing whatever it is you do when you’re high-but-not-hungry.

While marijuana is now fully legal in 11 states, we still don’t have a single establishment that caters to the one-two punch of marijuana and food. But come September of this year, that will all change.

Lowell Farms, the country’s first Cannabis Cafe, is set to open this fall in West Hollywood after the city officially approved the cafe’s business license in a historic vote on July 16th. Headed by Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef, Andrea Drummer, Lowell Farms’ menu will focus on California flavors and feature seasonal dishes aimed at complimenting the effects of THC.