Celebrate New Year’s Eve Twice (If You’re Mega-Rich)

It’s a bit much to have Christmas decorations in the store before Halloween even arrives because no one asked for the holiday season to last for three months. Seriously, no one. There isn’t a single holiday that needs to last that long. But if there was one we could stretch for an extra day, New Year’s Eve would for sure be near the top of the list.

More kissing, champagne, and optimism about what’s to come? Yes, please. That’s a dream we can get behind.

Crystal AirCruises, a luxury airline, is about to make this fantasy a total reality with an offering called the New Year Double Countdown Celebration. It’s designed for those people who are willing to shell out for two-midnight smooches on two different continents. Between December 29, 2018 and January 4, 2019, guests have the chance to get in on all that Hot New Year’s Eve action in both Tokyo and Las Vegas. Thanks to the international date line, flying allows people to “travel back in time.”

The trip begins in Tokyo, where guests will enjoy accommodations at the Hilton Tokyo Odaiba, including an exclusive dinner party, sumo wrestling, and fireworks over Tokyo Disneyland. Once, the party in Tokyo ends, it’s time to fly to Las Vegas and do it all over again at the Omnia Nightclub New Year’s Eve after-party at Caesars Palace, featuring DJ Calvin Harris. They can also get in on all the delicious food, dope entertainment, and non-stop nightlife Sin City has to offer.

And for those people worried that the flight between Tokyo and Vegas may be a hungover reveler’s worst nightmare, The Crystal Skye aircraft is a Boeing 777 with 180-degree lie-flat beds and noise-canceling headphones, so you can crash hard while you are whisked across the globe. If you aren’t tired, you can use wifi and make the most of the in-flight chef.

This is not, however, a trip that comes cheap. The package costs $26,000 per person — clearly the sort of once-in-a-lifetime thing that warrants a high price tag. We doubt anyone with the means to afford this would consider it a bad investment. Maybe ordering 12 hours worth of meals from the in-flight chef for the entire flight can balance things out a little?