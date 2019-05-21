Burger King/Uproxx/Impossible Meats

Meat 2.0 is everywhere! Whether you’ve taken the plunge and actually tried it, or you’re sitting on the sidelines waiting until plant-based meat substitutes are literally your only food option, one thing is for certain: meat 2.0 is more popular than ever before. The two major plant-based meat companies, Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, have been fighting over who will reign supreme in the lucrative American fast food market and, from the looks of it, Impossible currently holds a slight edge over Beyond.

Still, considering this is new ground we wouldn’t be surprised if a third as-of-now unknown company sneaks its way to plant-based meat dominance. Regardless, we look forward to a future of articles where we tirelessly debate who makes the better faux-meat. Give me a dollar for every future article that tries to use OG meat as some sort of sneaky hot take, and I’ll have enough to start my own plant-based meat.

Giving up meat, even if that just means eating less of it from day to day, is just one of the small ways you can lessen your own personal carbon footprint. So we’ve made a list of all the current food chains that will let you go meatless. Get out there and eat some plants.

Pizza is probably the easiest food to eat while totally avoiding meat, so while we certainly didn’t need a vegan spicy chorizo topping option at Blaze Pizza, we’ll take it! While not technically a Beyond or Impossible product, it’s still meatless so stop complaining and eat the damn pizza.

Burger King

Burger King just unveiled the Impossible Whopper last month and the hype is already growing nationwide. Currently only being sold in St Louis and surrounding locations, the Impossible Whopper sounds like a success so far, with the company considering rolling out the burger in all 50 states by the end of this year.

We NEED to try this Whopper, certainly a need we’ve never ever felt before for much of anything from Burger King.