$5 Car Rentals And More In This Week’s Cheap Flights And Travel Deals

Finding cheap flights is getting harder and harder as summer’s high season inches nearer. That doesn’t mean there still aren’t some great deals out there. It just means you’ll have to look longer, act faster, and keep an eye on those prices. You can still score some great deals if you can plan ahead a little or even take a last minute trip. The deals are out there, folks!

We’ve compiled some of the best deals right now below. These are the cheapest flights, sweetest hotel rates, and steepest travel package discounts online this week.

Check out The 2019 Uproxx Travel Hot List

TOP THREE DEALS OF THE WEEK:

RENT A CAR IN EUROPE FOR LESS THAN $5 PER DAY

Spending the summer driving around Europe — Italy, Spain, Croatia… anywhere really — is a baller way to explore the world. Yes, you can take superfast trains between countries and budget airlines cost about the same as a movie ticket back home. Neither of those options gives you deep tissue access to places off the beaten path like a car does.

Ryanair is offering unarguably amazing prices on car rentals across the continent right now. Five bucks. Per day. Even with gas prices a little higher in Europe, you can’t lose. Especially if your credit card covers insurance.

Book A Car Here



ROUNDTRIP FLIGHTS FROM DC TO ORLANDO FOR LESS THAN $100

Hitting up Orlando is a good idea year-round. If you can plan ahead a little, you can score a roundtrip from East Coast cities for as little as $96. That’s roundtrip on American Airlines, which means you’ll have to pay to check a bag, but this deal is still a score.

Book A Flight Here



SAVE $400 OFF VACATIONS TO BARBADOS

This sale ends today! If you can pull that trigger for a vacay today, this might be the deal for you. Currently, JetBlue is offering a $400 discount on trips (flights and hotels) to Barbados.

There are a couple of fine print points here. Besides having to book today, you’ll need to travel before October 1st. You’ll also need to spend $2,500 to qualify for the discount.

Book A Trip Here


