An Insane Airline Sale Will Send You Home For The Holidays For $15

Unsplash

Traveling home for the holidays is a bit of a shock to the system. The lines are going to be so long. The crowds are going to be so pushy. The airports and planes are going to be stuffy and sweaty. Ugh.

We know, it’s not ideal travel. Then there’s the cost. Flight prices tend to go up dramatically around the holidays too, because they know you’re going to fly. You can’t opt out.

Well, maybe the cost is one component you can have a little control over. Right now, Frontier is running a flash sale for flights all over America at the low, low price of $15 one-way. The flights run from basically now until mid-December and cover most of their routes.

Flyfrontier.com

The best bet for finding one of these cheap fares is to click on Frontier’s Online Deals and find the route that works for you. The $15 flights pop up throughout the next three months seemingly at random. Still, you might win the jackpot and get a decent discount on the trip home for Thanksgiving or maybe even into December.