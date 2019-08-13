$15 Dollar Flights Around America Lead This Week’s Travel Deals And Cheap Flights

Getty Image

We’re at the tail end of the high season for travel. Labor Day is just around the corner and that’ll bring in Labor Day sales and the beginning of the fall shoulder season. Though we’re not quite there yet, that doesn’t mean there aren’t travel deals and cheap flights to be found. You just need to shop a little harder and set those travel alerts.

Below, we’ve compiled some of the best deals right now. These are the cheapest flights, sweetest hotel rates, and steepest travel package discounts online this week.

Check out The 2019 Uproxx Travel Hot List

TOP DEAL OF THE WEEK:

SAVE 25 to 45% ON AMTRAK TICKETS ALL OVER AMERICA FOR THE END OF SUMMER

Amtrak

One of the best deals running in the late summer is from Amtrak. In fact, Amtrak is running multiple late-summer sales right now.

You can score up to 45-percent off group tickets for you and crew of up to six friends. Then there are discounts of 15 to 25 percent off regional train services around the country. You can score buy-one, get-one-free tickets in the Northeast. And, finally, you can save 25 percent off tickets across the board if you can book before August 20th.

Book A Ticket Here

