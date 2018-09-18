Flights As Low As $3 Lead This Week’s Cheap Flights And Travel Deals

Travel is getting more and more accessible every day. Flight prices are at record lows, hotels are always launching sales to build loyalty, and opportunities to see the world in new, exciting ways are popping up across the industry. We live in the era of cheap flights and, seemingly, endless travel deals. We should all consider ourselves lucky that we live in a time when booking a ticket to the other side of the globe costs about as much as a monthly phone bill.

Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

$3 FLIGHTS AROUND EUROPE ON RYANAIR

RyanAir is, by far, the cheapest way to see Europe. While the vast majority of their flights are going to hover in the $10-$20 area each way, you can score flights for as low as $3-$5 if you shop it. Basically, for the cost of a gallon of gas, you can see a whole new corner of Europe. That’s unbeatable.

Ryanair.com

