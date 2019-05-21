Unsplash

With summer rapidly approaching, your runway time to plan a killer vacation is dwindling. Spending money on summer travel can get steep if you wait until the last second to book. The airlines and travel companies are hoping you wait and then pay premium, high-season prices.

Don’t do it! Plan ahead a little and save a lot of cash. That’s how you travel intelligently in the summer of 2019.

We’ve compiled some of the best deals right now below. These are the cheapest flights, sweetest hotel rates, and steepest travel package discounts online this week.

Check out The 2019 Uproxx Travel Hot List

TOP THREE DEALS OF THE WEEK:

FLY FROM LOS ANGELES TO SHANGHAI FOR $350 ROUNDTRIP

Skyscanner

This price caused us to do a double take. $350 one-way to Shanghai would be a steal. $350 roundtrip is a once-in-a-lifetime low price. Oh, and did we mention that this is for a summer flight this August? It sure is. If you’ve ever wanted to check out China and eat your way through Shanghai, now’s the time.

Book A Flight Here

FIND DAILY DISCOUNTS WITH DAILY GETAWAYS

Daily Getaways

Daily Getaways is offering daily deals over the next couple of weeks that’ll save you serious cash on accommodations. The deals range from points buys at steep discounts to free nights in hotels to discounts ranging from ten to 40 percent off room rates. You can scroll through all the deals now on their website.

Find A Deal Here

SAVE UP TO 40% AND GET A FREE NIGHT AT BANYAN TREE HOTELS

Banyan Tree

The Banyan Tree hotels in Mexico are offering a couple of great deals right now. Banyan Tree Mayakoba is offering the fourth night free when you book three nights. Room rates start at $479/night.

Banyan Tree Cabo Marques is offering a sweeter deal with a 40 percent discount off room rates if you book more than three days in advance. That’s nearly half price for a slice of paradise in Acapulco.

Book A Room Here

