You Can Score $49 Flights To Europe In This Week’s Travel Deals

Getty Image

It’s mid-January and the cheap flights and travel deals are going strong. Most airlines, travel companies, and hotel groups are running deals right now which translates to savings to you. There have also been some insane error fares as of late, so keep your eyes peeled for that hashtag.

The best part of the winter shoulder season is that you can plan out a whole year of travel or jump on a flight later this week and save cash. With Spring Break just around the corner and summer vacations coming in hot right after, now’s the time to book those flights, reserve those rooms, and pull that trigger on a trip of a lifetime in 2019.

Below are the best cheap flights, hotel discounts, and travel deals that will make you race to book something right now.

Check out The 2019 Uproxx Travel Hot List

TOP THREE DEALS OF THE WEEK:

$49 ONE-WAY FLIGHTS TO EUROPE WITH WOWAIR

Wowair.us

Last week Wowair started an amazingly cheap winter sale. You can book travel between the U.S. and Europe right now for $49 one-way. You’re not going to beat that price again until Black Friday and Cyber Monday. So now’s the time to book.

Just keep in mind that that price is only for a seat. You’ll need to pay about another $100 for a carry-on, checked bag, and meal.

Check Out The Deal Here

30% OFF TRIPS TO TAHITI

Airtahitinui.com

As the snow falls and the icy winter temperatures really set in, a dream vacation to the paradisiacal Tahitian islands gets harder to say no to. Luckily for you, Air Tahiti Nui is running a 30 percent discount on flights and hotel packages. You’ll need to book by February 15th and prices start at $1,499 per person for travel starting January 22nd.

Check Out The Deal Here

30% OFF RIVER CRUISES WITH U BY UNIWORLD

Ubyuniworld.com

U By Uniworld is the hippest river cruise in the world. The millennial-focused tours along the major rivers of Europe cater to making sure you have the dopest of times while filling your Instagram feed, doing yoga topside, and touring the best Europe has to offer.

Book now and score up to 30 percent off select cruises throughout the spring and summer.

Check Out U By Uniworld’s Deals Here