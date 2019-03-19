$160 Flights To Japan Lead This Week’s Cheap Flights And Travel Deals

iStockphoto

With spring finally here and summer well on its way, it’s time to book some vacay time. Prices are starting to inch higher and higher in a hurry. Those $500 roundtrip tickets to Australia from last month are now closer to $700, and they’re only going to keep rising.

Today, tickets are a little bit higher than they were in February, but not maxed out. If you’re looking to get away last minute or even escape further into the summer, now is the time to book. Below are the best cheap flights, hotel discounts, and travel deals that will make you race to lock something in right now.

TOP THREE DEALS OF THE WEEK:

$160 FLIGHTS FROM HONOLULU TO OSAKA ON AIRASIA

Southwest just launched new services from the West Coast to Hawai’i which has lowered prices across the board (in the short term). That makes this particular flight very accessible right now.

For only $160 each way, you can get all the way to Osaka, Japan. That’s going to be hard to beat on any other airline for the rest of the year.

$117 ROUNDTRIP FLIGHTS FROM SEATTLE TO SAN DIEGO

You can score a roundtrip from Seattle to San Diego or vice versa for $117. That’s less than 60 bucks each way to get all the up and down the West Coast. Good times!

SAVE 50% OFF RENTAL CARS IN EUROPE WITH RYANAIR

Heading over to Europe this year and fancy seeing a little more than one place? Cool. Ryanair has a great option for tacking on a little more adventure while you’re across the pond.

They’re offering 50% discounts on car rentals pretty much all over the continent. That takes prices down into the tens-dollars-per-day range. Just keep in mind that gas is three to four times more expensive over there.

