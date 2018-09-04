Uproxx/iStockphoto

With Labor Day behind us, the shoulder season of travel is officially here. That means prices are going to be heading on a downward trend until Christmas and New Year’s to entice you to hit the road, book that flight, or stay in that hotel. The leaves are about to start to turn and you’re going to save some serious cash on traveling, if you’re into that sort of thing.

Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

Check out Uproxx’s Travel Guides for all your travel needs.

KAYAK EXPLORE FALL DEALS

If you’re still undecided about where you want to go this fall, check in at Kayak Explore. All you have to do is enter your home airport and the time of year you want to travel. A handy world map will pop up with flight prices to airports, well, everywhere.

Right now, fall flights from Chicago to San Juan, Puerto Rico are only $214 roundtrip. Flights to Miami and Vegas are running around 80 bucks roundtrip — that’s a steal. Flight to Europe from Boston are also amazingly cheap this fall. The UK, France, and Norway all have roundtrips for under $300. Plus, there’s a whole slew of roundtrip flights from Boston to all over Europe in the $300 range. Now’s the time!

Kayak.com