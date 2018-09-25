$250 Flights To Thailand Lead This Week’s Cheap Flights And Travel Deals

09.25.18

The shoulder season — which is literally loaded with great travel deals — is now upon us. This is the time to book if you’re thinking of hitting that open road anytime in the next year. Cheap flights, hotel discounts, and last minute travel packages abound.

Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

Check out Uproxx’s Travel Guides for all your travel needs.

$250 FLIGHTS TO THAILAND ON AIRASIA

AirAsia is dominating the cross-Pacific flight market right now. They’re offering one-way flights from Honolulu to Cambodia, Thailand, and Malaysia for as little as $240 each way (via Osaka). That’s, by far, the cheapest it’s ever been to get from America to Southeast Asia. Once you’re there, AirAsia also offers flights for as little as $10 each way around the region. That’s a win-win.

Airasia.com

Airasia.com

