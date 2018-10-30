Uproxx/iStockphoto

November is nearly here. Fall is winding down and the cold days of winter are just around the corner. That means there are some big travel days coming up for Americans and, hopefully, a little extra time to escape the holiday rush. Powdery ski slopes, sun-kissed beaches, and high seas await.

Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

Check out Uproxx’s Travel Guides for all your travel needs.

$116 FLIGHTS TO EUROPE ON TAP PORTUGAL

Getting to Europe has never been easier. Currently, TAP Portugal is running a great deal on one-way flights from New York and Boston to cities across Europe. They’ll get you Paris, Rome, London, Stockholm, Hamburg, or Barcelona for about $100 each way. You’ll need to fly between January and September of next year, which is perfect timing if you want to take a quick trip to Europe after New Year’s.