The ‘Chef’s Table’ Trailer Promises A Fifth Season Full Of Feels and Food

09.17.18 54 mins ago

Get ready for an emotional roller coaster because if the new trailer for Netflix’s Chef’s Table is any indication of what to expect for the upcoming fifth season, we’re all about to be bombarded with stunning visuals of expertly crafted cuisine and the heartwarming backstories behind the chef’s who prepared them. In a move to address concerns that the show was primarily focused on white-male chefs and not an accurate reflection of the multi-cultural world of food, the Netflix original show’s trailer offers up a diverse cast of voices and has already announced a sixth season roster that includes chefs Mashama Bailey, Dario Cecchini, Asma Khan, and Sean Brock.

The fifth season line-up of the Netflix docuseries will delve deep into chefs from around the world — including Albert Adrià of Barcelona Tapas-staple Tickets, Cristina Martinez an undocumented chef and co-proprietor of acclaimed Philadelphia restaurant South Philly Barbacoa, Bo Songvisava of Bangkok’s Bo.Lan, and chef Musa Dağdeviren of Istanbul. The visuals in the trailer look stunningly appetizing and between salivating over the beautiful food and crying over the emotional stories of how it gets from the chef’s hands to your table you’re sure to be left very hungry.

The fifth season of Chef’s Table premieres September 28th. Get your appetites and tissues ready.

