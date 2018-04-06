



Chick Fil A

Chick-fil-A has finalized a deal for a location on the Las Vegas Strip! Now drunkards may rest assured knowing we can stumble into a Chick-fil-A and pass out head-first into a soft serve ice cream, ya know, the way the good lord intended.If you’re in the market for such antics, you’ll also be pleased to know that, in true City-of-Sin fashion, Chick-fil-A’s closed on Sunday policy won’t apply.

Although the exact location on the Strip has yet to be announced, Chick-fil-A is sure to reap the profits as a store on the busy strip is bound to attract hordes of chicken-sandwich enthusiasts and tourists. There are already several Chick-fil-A’s dotting the surround areas, but none on the prime real estate that is the Las Vegas Strip, it is projected to be one of Chick-fil-A’s most profitable stores, for a company that is already hugely popular.



UPROXX

If you’re still feeling salty about the asinine and homophobic remarks made by Chick-fil-A’s CEO Dan Cathy in 2012 you’ll be pleased to know they’ve since changed their stripes. Cathy has since apologized and Chick-fil-A has moved out of the political spectrum completely, frequently turning down political candidates who seek to use their brand as a platform; deciding instead to focus on what they do best, making a damn fine chicken sandwich.

The first step to healing is forgiveness, and as long as Chick-fil-A sticks to making food and serving communities, regardless of race, creed, gender, and sexual orientation, we guess they’re cool. Good chicken heals a lot of wounds.