Chick-Fil-A Is Giving Away 200,000 Free Sandwiches Through DoorDash

Chick-fil-A/Uproxx

Feel about it however you want, but app-based fast-food ordering is the future. For early adopters, it’s the present. Really, it makes perfect sense: what’s faster than ordering fast on the very device you used to look up where the nearest [insert your fast food spot of choice] is? Some of us don’t have time to wait in lines and order food from HUMANS anymore, what is this the Dark Ages?

Chick-fil-A understands this all too well, which is why they are giving away 200,000 chicken sandwiches to celebrate the launch of their new delivery service through DoorDash. To claim your free sandwich all you have to do is order Chick-fil-A for delivery through DoorDash and use the promo code “CFADELIVERY.”

Is there a catch? Of course there is a catch, but honestly, it’s an easy hurdle. Qualifying orders must be placed after 10:30 a.m. and total at least $5. Get yourself a spicy deluxe chicken sandwich and a coke and you’ve already surpassed the monetary requirement. If for some reason you don’t want a free extra sandwich, get an order of waffles fries and a lemonade and complete your meal with the giveaway.

In order to maintain the quality of the food and service, customers must be within a 10-minute drive of a Chick-fil-A. If that doesn’t fit for you, stay strong — these deals are increasing in frequency and you’d better believe we’re on the look-out to help you save money and get fed.

The offer starts today and runs until November 20th. Get on it.