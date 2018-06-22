Chipotle Will Begin Testing Quesadilas And Milkshakes As It Expands Its Menu

#Fast Food Culture #Food
06.21.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Critically-panned queso wasn’t enough to fix sagging sales, so Chipotle is shaking things up once again. The fast casual giant is expanding its menu to include to include new entrees and drink options in an effort to combat a long series of errors and PR disasters they’ve experienced in recent years.

According to the New York Times, the company will introduce a number of new items in its New York City text kitchen, with the goal to bring them nationwide in the near future. The Times said five items — quesadillas, nachos, chocolate milkshakes, avocado tostadas and an “updated” salad — will be available in New York while Chipotle works out the kinks.

Whether one of those items is the new big idea that the company needs to stop its slide remains to be seen, but Chipotle is committed to figuring quesadillas out no matter how long it takes. That means bringing in new equipment to make the new items.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fast Food Culture#Food
TAGSCHIPOTLEFAST CASUALFast Food CultureFOOD

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.19.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.18.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

06.15.18 6 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

06.14.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.11.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP