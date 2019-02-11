Coke Is About To Introduce Its First New Flavor In Ten Years

Millennials, in their undying love of destroying the foundations of American life and their search for low-calorie beverage options, are killing the soda industry. The palate of the young is being increasingly washed by crafters of “essence-infused” seltzers like La Croix, and the big soda companies just can’t figure out how best to compete. Now Coke, the Polar Bear and Santa Loving beverage (and ultimate pizza pairing, fight me) has decided the best way to regain sales might be by offering the market something fresh — because they’re just about to introduce their first new flavor in ten years.
Orange Vanilla Coke, a Creamsicle-inspired mixture, is set to hit stores on February 25th. Coke noticed that their Cherry and Vanilla flavored Coca-Colas were still performing well, despite the increasingly crowded market of 21st-century sodas, so brand director Kate Carpenter looked to nostalgia for the newest flavor, writing in the company blog:
“We wanted to bring back positive memories of carefree summer days… That’s why we leaned into the orange-vanilla flavor combination — which is reminiscent of the creamy orange popsicles we grew up loving.”
If you’ve never had a 50/50 Orange Creamsicle bar before, you’re seriously missing out on one of the most delicious flavor combinations to ever hit the popsicle world. While we’re having a hard time imagining what that is going to taste like in soda form, we’re eager to find out.
Orange Vanilla Coke and Orange Vanilla Coke Zero are set to hit stores on February 25th.
Orange cream soda has only been on the market for… I don’t know, 100 years?
With cola flavor?
@Steve Bramucci He attached that sentence after (and connected to) the thought of how good a Creamsicle bar is. I was just pointing out that he could go to any grocery store in the country and taste what a Creamsicle soda would taste like, and he could have since he was born.
If he meant he was curious what the cola version would taste like, then that was some disconnected writing on Dane’s part.
Whatever!
I think it’s that, but with the Cola flavor too. That would be the unknown aspect that I’m curious about as well.
It’ll probably be heavy and syrupy like their new Diet Coke flavors
We started producing this today for market. Its not very overpowering at all. Just a hint of flavor ,till taste like Coke more than anything. Not bad.
I don’t think Americans are aware of how many CC flavors there are in foreign countries.
I straight up make this in freestyle machines all the time. I wonder how much data they take from those things.