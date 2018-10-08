All The Best Cosplay From This Year’s New York Comic Con

What was once considered “nerd-culture” has been making its way into the mainstream for quite a while now. Passion for comics, graphic novels, anime, and all-things-geeky aren’t just the interest of a niche few. They’re just part of American culture at this point. Frankly, things are a lot more fun for it.
Since its start in 2006, New York Comic Con has been one of the go-to destinations for lovers of the source material that American cinema continues to mine. But aside from movie news and special announcements from franchises in the Marvel, DC, or Star Wars Universes one of the biggest draws of New York Comic Con is the cosplay.
Seeing an overlapping of fan-bases, the New York Comic-Con partnered with the New York Anime Festival and has been holding cosplay competitions since 2014. Cosplayers go to great depths to replicate the outfits of their favorite characters across many mediums and eras — designing with an attention to detail that is truly noteworthy. We’re all for it. If you don’t geek out over things is life even interesting?
Check out the best costumes from this year’s NYCC below.
Using their ultra-super powers, Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup have dedicated their lives to fighting crime and the forces of evil! — Firstly, check out my first IGTV post!! ♥️ We recreated the opening of ppg LOL — CHILDHOOD!! AHHH! Yuki and I worked super hard to make sure that all of our fabrics matched when we went shopping for this a few weeks ago. I designed the high neck inspired dress and Yuki had this genius idea of making the “flying animation” part with chiffon, which we gathered to the back of the belt! It’s definitely my fav part of this cos & it’s removable as well! :’D I fully finished Bubbles in about 2 full days of working and I made my sister’s Blossom (literally) the night before NYCC. I was working on it til 6 am Q//Q . (Note to future self: BUY A ROLLED HEM FOOT X_X) Special shout out to @ruikatze who came over and helped my sanity & sew together Blossom’s belt and bow before they left to Canada. They’re the real MVP ❤!! This cosplay was so well received at NYCC that all the suffering was worth it T/T. My heart melted when the smoll kids came up to us with sparkles in their eyes. Too cute ;~; — 📷: @kimchiiiyah ♥️Blossom: @slumberbliss 💙Bubbles: @cationicrain 💚Buttercup: @yukiyawara
I has such an amazing time at the New York Comic-con this year! Met so many great cosplayers an friends ✨ more DC Bombshells to come! 😚 Photo by @larsking79 🤩 . . . #dcbombshells #batgirl #bombshell #bombshellbatgirl #dccomics #cosplay #italian #italiancosplayer #italiangirl #italy #cosplayer #cosplaygirl #nycc #newyorkcomiccon #newyorkcomiccon2018 #nycc2018 #batman #batgirlcosplay #batgirlcostume #cosplayphotography #superhero #barbaragordon #barbaragordoncosplay
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. #TheTwilightZone #TheEyeOfTheBeholder #Photography #Photographer #NewYork #NewYorkCity #NYC #🗽#NewYorkComicCon #NewYorkComicCon2018 #NewYorkComicCon18 #NYCC #NYCC18 #NYCC2018 #CosPlay #CosPlayer #CosPlayGirl #Model #PicOfTheDay #PhotoOfTheDay #Sony #SonyAlpha #A7III #2470GM #GMaster #SonyAlphaClub #AlphaCollective #SonyImages #SonyPortraits #SonyAlphaPortrait
