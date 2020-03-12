According to the most recent numbers out of Johns Hopkins, as of March 12th, there are currently 127,863 confirmed cases of the coronavirus globally. Among those are 4,718 deaths and 68,310 people have recovered. You can expect all of those numbers to rise as the virus has now officially been declared a pandemic, meaning its spread is significant throughout the world. As a result, various countries around the world are taking measures to curb the further spread of the virus and canceling large gatherings in order to minimize community spread — in an effort to prevent health organizations from becoming overwhelmed by an influx of patients in need of intensive care.
Our lives are about to change. But despite how it all feels, this is not the end of the world. We’re just not going to be taking part in any parades or getting drunk off our faces at music festivals anytime soon. And we’ll have to be better about thoroughly washing our hands. Self-quarantines will become a part of the conversation, but the good news is that they have already proven effective.
Below are all the national and city-wide travel bans and quarantines at home and around the world.
United States Travel Bans And Quarantines
As of Thursday, March 12th, 1,240 people across 42 states have been confirmed to have the coronavirus, with many across the country left untested.
Last night, President Donald Trump announced a travel ban of 30 days for all incoming travelers from 26 European countries. The ban does not apply to US legal permanent residents, citizens, or direct family members of citizens, as well as travelers from the UK. If you’re returning from Europe, you will be subject to a self-quarantine of 14 days.
The New York Times reports that large events and gatherings in New York City have been severely limited, though Broadway is still up and running, the subway is still open and most of the city’s public schools remain open. In California, officials are suggesting that gatherings of more than 250 people should be canceled or postponed, including sporting events, conferences, concerts, and gatherings in small auditoriums or venues, until the end of March. The city of Los Angeles is following the state’s recommendation, and San Francisco has banned gatherings exceeding 1,000 people.
Washington Gov Jay Inslee has also banned public gatherings of 250 people or more in the King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties of Seattle, and suggested that people no longer sit shoulder-to-shoulder at locals bars. The New York Times reports that the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Seattle has suspended all public celebrations of Mass. Episcopal bishops in Virginia and Washington D.C. have also closed churches and dioceses for the next two weeks.
According to CNN the NBA has been postponed, the NCAA will hold March Madness without fans in the stands, and several colleges and universities across the country will remain open but move classes completely online.
Many more bans are expected to take place across the country as the case number rises. The U.S. capitol is also currently closed to all visitors until April.
Travel Bans And Quarantines Around The World
Australia
All travelers being transited through or coming from China within the last 14 days are not permitted to enter Australia. This does not apply to Australian Nationals, immediate family members, New Zealand Nationals staying in Australia, or airline crew. Travelers who spent time in Iran, South Korea, or Italy may not enter the country for 14 days unless they are Australian nationals, permanent residents, or immediate family members, in which case they will need to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.
Austria
All travelers arriving from Italy, China’s Hubei Province, Iran, and South Korea have been banned unless they possess a medical certificate clearing them of the coronavirus. These rules do not apply to travel through Austria.
China
Cases are on the decline in China and in an effort to keep it that way the Chinese capital of Beijing is enforcing a 14-day quarantine for all passengers arriving from overseas. Travelers will either self-quarantine at home or a designated facility for two weeks. According to CNN on Tuesday, Beijing reported six new cases of the coronavirus, all of which came from elsewhere (5 from Italy, 1 from America). International business will commence in Beijing, and all business travelers will be required to stay at a designated hotel where they will be tested for the virus, and not permitted to leave until the results are returned. An entire wing at the Capital International Airport is being used to screen and register new arrivals.
Czech Republic
Non-resident visitors from China, Iran, Italy, South Korea, Austria, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, Norway, France, and Denmark are barred from entry, travel to high-risk countries is also banned.
Egypt
The New York Times reports that in Egypt there are currently 67 confirmed cases and officials insist that travel to the country is completely safe. Though a high number of people have tested positive for the coronavirus after leaving the country, suggesting the virus is spreading through the community undetected.
Greece
No new asylum applications will be accepted by the country for at least a month.
Hong Kong
Passengers coming from or traveling through South Korea or the Hubei Province in China within the last 14 days are barred from entry, including Chinese nationals. Hong Kong nationals and residents will be subjected to a mandatory 14-day quarantine. Passengers from China, Iran, or the Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy, and Veneto regions of Italy will also have to face 14 days of quarantine.
By March 14th, these rules will extend to passengers from France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Spain.
Israel
According to The New York Times Israel is imposing a 14-day isolation for anyone entering the country.
Japan
Travelers who have been in China, South Korea, or Italy are barred from entering Japan for 14 days. Japanese nationals are exempted.
India
CNN reports that India has suspended all tourist vias. Travelers — including Indian nationals — entering the country from China, Italy, Iran, South Korean, France, Germany or Spain must be quarantined for 14 days.
Italy
Italy, the largest outbreak site of the coronavirus outside of Asia, is currently on total lockdown. As of Thursday morning, CNN reports that the only public places still open are supermarkets and medical facilities. Air travel has been banned to Alessandria, Asti, Lombardy, Modena, Novara, Padova, Parma, Pesaro and Urbino, Piacenza, Reggio Emilia, Rimini, Treviso-Venice, Verban-Cusio-Ossola, and Vercelli according to CNN.
South Korea
Travelers who have been to the Hubei Province in the past 14 days — including passport holders — are not permitted to enter South Korea.
Thailand
New travelers into Thailand must apply for visas in advance and present medical certificate clearing them of the coronavirus if they’re arriving from Bulgaria, Bhutan, Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexico, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, and China.