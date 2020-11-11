Costco’s Entire Food Court Menu, Ranked

The food court has always been a “must-stop” at the end of every Costco run. Or at least it was. Then 2020 happened. Everything about the way we shop and eat changed this year. Including the much-beloved Costco food court, which was closed for a few months right after COVID hit and reopened in late May. When Costco did get cooking again, it was with a minimal menu — with some stores only serving hot dogs, pepperoni pizza, cheese pizza, and soda. Other shops were still slinging Chicken Bakes and Hot Turkey sandwiches, but it varied depending on where you were in the country. The old days of rocking up to a Costco food court and actually having to think about what to order are on hold, at least for now. Costco’s Updates and Coronavirus Response page still lists food courts running “a limited menu” for “takeout only.” Still, this pandemic will diminish in due time and life will start reopening in some capacity — the Costco food court included. Until that day, let’s take a look at the UPROXX exclusive ranking of our favorite Costco food court menu items. Related: All Of The Breakfast Sandwiches In The McDonald’s Lineup, Ranked

11. BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich View this post on Instagram BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich 🍔🐮 A post shared by L.A. Foodie (@shabazzlovessushi) on Sep 23, 2019 at 8:43pm PDT The Order: This hot sandwich piles pulled brisket fairly high with a nice scoop of legitimately tangy and crunchy slaw on a soft bun. All of those components are a winning combination. Then … there’s the BBQ sauce the brisket is mixed in. It’s a sickly sweet almost-paste with no smoke or spice. Bottom Line: This should have been a huge win. But wow, that sauce is hard to get past. Imagine a cheap cola, boiled down to a glaze, and then hit with more processed white sugar. If you could order the brisket “easy on the sauce,” this would be ranked much higher. 10. Acai Bowl View this post on Instagram Açai bowl A post shared by Philly_chili_philly (@cheese_steak_philly) on Jul 12, 2019 at 1:49pm PDT The Order: This is a “healthy” option on the food court menu. The bowl mixes Acai berry soft serve with fresh blueberries and strawberries and a crumble of granola and dried banana. Bottom Line: This would be a solid seasonal option. Year-round, you end up with berries that have zero flavor that ends up just being wet next to soft serve. The granola/dried banana crumble has pretty rough edges, always one wrong-angled bite away from slicing up the top of your mouth.