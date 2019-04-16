Your ‘Game Of Thrones’ Theories Can Win You A Free Trip To Croatia

Game of Thrones/HBO

If you’ve been watching Game of Thrones for the last eight years, you undoubtedly have your own theories about who will sit on the Iron Throne. Hell, maybe you’re of the thought that the Iron Throne is irrelevant, and the true conflict of the show has always been the threat of the White Walkers. Either way, it’s almost impossible to watch this show and not have some sort of prediction on how you think it will all end. So instead of arguing with your friends about your wild theories during the weekend viewing parties while the rest of us are busy trying to find out if the King of the North is still down to sleep with his aunt now that he knows she’s his aunt (yes, you are watching a soap opera, fam), put those predictions to good use by entering this contest for a seven-night Game of Thrones travel tour across Croatia.

Croatia is the real-life location of various Game of Thrones locales — from King’s Landing and the Riverlands to Qarth and Braavos — and a new travel contest from Unforgettable Croatia will take you to all of those locations as you and a guest spend three nights in Split and four nights in Dubrovnik in five-star accommodations, with the added bonus of a picturesque speed boat trip to the islands of Hvar and Vis.

While you won’t see any dragons or make out with blood relatives, you will get complimentary breakfast. So there’s that.