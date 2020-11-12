The cruise ship industry has been absolutely rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of the earliest headlines surrounding the rapid spread of the virus involved outbreaks that occurred on cruise ships, and it’s been a struggle for the industry to envision how to safely take to the water again. SeaDream Yacht Club thought they had figured it out, but it seems that four days into the SeaDream1’s seven-day voyage into the Caribbean, the ship was brought to a halt after a passenger tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Gene Sloan, a cruise writer for The Points Guy, who has been stuck in quarantine on the SeaDream1, the ship is currently docked in Barbados with 53 passengers on board and 66 crew members. Currently, the ship’s passengers are isolated in their rooms, receiving meals ordered from menus slipped under their doors and delivered by mask-wearing crew members.

Good morning from the port of @Barbados, where we have been docked since late yesterday evening. I am, unfortunately, on the side of the ship facing away from the dock, so I don’t have a view of what’s going on pierside. We have been told … pic.twitter.com/6qrivrsVty — Gene Sloan (@CruiseLog) November 12, 2020

… that health authorities today will be testing close contacts to the passenger or passengers who have tested positive for covid, and maybe everyone. A letter late last night said we would be confined to our cabins at least until results get back, which could be up to 24 hours — Gene Sloan (@CruiseLog) November 12, 2020

Speaking to NBC’s Today, Sloan explained that the cruise required a “rigorous” testing system prior to the voyage and that each passenger was tested before arriving in Barbados, where the ship was docked, and again at the pier before boarding. Every passenger tested negative on both occasions according to Sloan, and passengers did not interact with locals during any of their stops — being shuttled to empty beaches, instead. Before the third round of routine tests, a passenger visited the ship’s doctor feeling ill and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on a “preliminary basis” though what that means was not explained to Sloan or the other passengers. Cruise ship passengers were not required to wear masks.

The SeaDream1’s voyage was the first sailing by a cruise ship company since COVID-19 was first declared a pandemic back in March, so it’s not looking good for the cruise ship industry as a whole, as it struggles to figure out how to function amidst a surge in cases.

As frustrating as the situation must be, it seems that Gene Sloan is in good spirits and the crew and captain are keeping the passengers as well taken care of as a ship full of potential COVID-19 carriers could hope to be. At the very least, it’s an improvement over how cruise ships handled the virus back in March.

Okay, now this is really getting nuts. The slipped-under-the-door dinner menu tonight for our #covid lockdown included escargot and Osso Bucco. Really, guys, a sandwich would do! @SeaDreamYC #SeaDream pic.twitter.com/c2EHmwKZGa — Gene Sloan (@CruiseLog) November 12, 2020