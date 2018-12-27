Shutterstock

There have been a lot of heartwarming holiday stories to at least partly counteract all the heartbreaking news. There’s been Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson buying strangers In-N-Out burgers. There’s been rapper Meek Mill hosting a giveaway for low-income kids. There’s been people helping government employees who were stiffed paychecks so the president can maybe build a pricey wall.

So here’s another: One person who was working during Christmas was a flight attendant named Kimberly, who had to fly across the country while everyone was chilling (or bickering) with their family. But she had some company: her dad Hal.

One of Kimberly’s passengers, name of Mike, posted about her dad on Facebook. “I had the pleasure of sitting next to Hal on my flight back home. His daughter Pierce was our flight attendant who had to work over Christmas,” he wrote. “Hal decided he would spend the holiday with her. So, he is flying on each of her flights today and tomorrow around the country to spend time with his daughter for Christmas.”

Another relative re-posted his seat-mate, with his own comments: “Dad’s first trip using his benefits was a success! A special thanks to all of the patient, wonderful gate agents around the country and my perfect crew. He made it on every flight and even got first class RSW-DTW (Christmas miracle).”

Perhaps your parents did something kind for you over the giving season. Well, sorry, this guy just made them all look like pre-enlightenment Scrooges.

(Via MPR News)