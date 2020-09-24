Tasting Notes On Three Wildly Expensive New Whiskies From The Dalmore

Like The Macallan, Glenlivet, and The Balvenie, seeing the name “The Dalmore” on a bottle of scotch whisky means you’re in for a special experience. Drop $50 to purchase The Dalmore 12? You’re getting an interesting expression — worth every penny. But what about a bottle that sets you back between $6,000 and $14,000 dollars? Is there any way to get your money’s worth on an expression like that? Recently, The Dalmore announced the release of its Rare & Aged expressions. The offerings are The Dalmore 35, The Dalmore 40, and The Dalmore 45. If you were to buy all three, you’d be left with three 750ml bottles of scotch and a $30,000 bill. These limited-edition expressions were hand-selected by Master Distiller Richard Paterson. If you can afford them, you’ll have three of the best bottles of Scotch in the world. But those prices are no joke. Still, for those interested in the good life (does 2 Chainz like scotch?), each expression is held in a Baccarat crystal decanter emblazoned with a solid silver stag, crafted by silversmiths Hamilton & Inches. For some reason, we were lucky enough to sample these very exclusive whiskies. Here are our notes.

The Dalmore 35 ABV: 40% Price: $6,000 The Story: Where to possibly start with this one? This expression is aged in a combination of ex-bourbon, Matusalem sherry butt, and Port Colheita pipe. The time spent aging is a whopping 35 years. The result is an 80 proof, highly nuanced, mellow whisky that literally deserves to be treasured. Tasting Notes: Don’t disrespect this whisky by not nosing it first. The first aromas that will swirl around your nose are those of almond cookies, sweet cherries, and toasted honey. The first sip delivers bananas foster, sticky toffee pudding, spicy cinnamon, and indulgent sweet cream. The finish is medium in length, comfortably warming, and ends with pleasing final notes of candied orange peels and brown sugar. Bottom Line: We don’t have to tell you that a whisky of this magnitude deserves to be enjoyed in a dram — taken slowly, while you sit in front of a roaring fire. The Dalmore 40 ABV: 42% Price: $8,800 The Story: To say this bottle is rare is an obvious understatement. If you even have the scratch to buy one, good luck finding it. This whisky was first aged in ex-bourbon American oak casks before maturing in 30-year-old Gonzalez Byass Matsualem oloroso sherry butts, then finished in first-fill ex-bourbon barrels. The result is an 84 proof, complex, deeply indulgent whisky. Tasting Notes: The nosing of a whisky of this level is like an epic drum roll before a big announcement. The scents of sweet sherry, caramelized sugar, candied orange peel, and butterscotch waft up through your nostrils. The first sip delivers flavors of maple syrup, cinnamon, fruit cake, and pleasing caramel and vanilla notes. The finish is short, slightly warming, and almost unfathomably mellow and creamy. Bottom Line: This whisky was aged for 40 years. Four decades. You should take your time sipping it. Not 40 years, but long enough to pick up all of the different flavors and appreciate the complexity.