Details Emerging About The Arrest Of Fox News' Gregg Jarrett Are Squeamish, To Say The Least

05.23.14

As we all know by now, earlier this week Fox News anchor Gregg Jarrett was arrested at a bar in the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport for being drunk and disorderly at 12:30pm. Sure, it’s all in good fun to be like, “Ha ha! Go home Fox News anchor, you’re drunk!” But details of the arrest are emerging, however, and this is just getting sad.

According to reports, Jarret had just been released from an alcohol and chemical dependency treatment facility, and had been mixing pills and booze since 9am. Officers found the drug Gabapentin in Jarrett’s pocket, which is primarily used for treating seizure disorders and pain that occurs after shingles — with side effects including drowsiness, dizziness and loss of coordination.

When officers arrived on the scene the found Jarrett at the bar, reportedly “swaying back and forth and using the bar for support — and unwilling or unable to answer questions.” It only gets worse from there, via the Huffington Post:

The bar employee told police Jarrett seemed very intoxicated after just one drink. Jarrett allegedly told another customer he’d taken medication before his flight, but he denied that when questioned by police. He told police he’d been drinking vodka since 9 a.m., the report said.

Jarrett was taken to a holding cell for possible detoxification and evaluation, and while there he became agitated, grabbed an officer’s arm, and began struggling with police. It took more than one officer to handcuff him, the report said.

I guess this is that famous “rock bottom” they talk about. I’m wondering what series of events led to him being rehabilitated in the first place — I’m guessing it was probably a family and/or network ultimatum, if he was back on the booze literally the moment he got out of rehab.

For their part, Fox News states that Jarrett “is dealing with serious personal issues at this time. A date at which Gregg might return to air has yet to be determined.”

