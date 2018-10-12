These Pics From The Dirtybird Campout Will Feed Your Starving Inner Child

Helen

If you go to any music festival, you are going to be surrounded by infectious energy, dancing bodies, and mile-wide smiles. Heck, you probably also have a good shot at some cool ass art installations and a few tailored activities, too. But you have to go to Dirtybird Campout to see all of that intersect with an adult summer camp. And that confluence is why this has consistently been one of our favorite festivals since it hit the scene a few years ago.

The West Coast edition of the campout was hosted last week in a new location, at the Modesto Reservoir in Central California. It did not disappoint. “Head Camp Counselor” Claude VonStroke and his team put together an unreal array of happenings that meant their flock of fabulous festival followers had no shortage of fun to help them in leaving behind the complexity and confusion of daily adult life for some simple shenanigans like tug-of-war, bingo, scavenger hunts, tie-dye, Simon says, and nature hikes. There were legit over 60 activities.

It’s hard to believe that with all of this going on that people also have time to take in the music, but with the best artists in house and techno, you make time. This year, German techno mainstay Roman Flügel, tech house stars FISHER and Patrick Topping, bass music aficionado EPROM, Chris Lake, Kevin Knapp, Mikey Lion, Catz ‘N’ Dogz, Green Velvet, and many more performed sets.

Check out the video and the pics below to see pure joy in motion. It’s exactly this kind of radiant merriment that we love to celebrate.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL