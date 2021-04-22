Thanks to a surplus of delivery apps like Reserve Bar, Saucey, Minibar, and Drizly, adults across the U.S. have nearly eliminated the need to leave the house to shop for wine, beer, and spirits. Now, people can just log on to the app, scroll the endless options, purchase a bottle or three, and wait for some nice person to drop all the libations off at their door. And boy-oh-boy, have Drizly shoppers been going HAM on the wine purchases through the app. They’ve been buying up a ton of white wine, particularly Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, and Pinot Grigio — the three of which account for 90 percent of all white wine sold on the app. Clearly, pandemic-era shoppers have a thing for wines that are best enjoyed by the pool. While we had Drizly talking, we asked them to name the specific white wines Americans were ordering the most. And since we’re so curious about the nation’s collective palate, we tasted all 10 of the top-selling bottles and ranked them according to our own standard of flavor and style, which — as you’ll see in this list — differs greatly from Drizly shoppers. (We’re right; they’re… less right.) We didn’t pay much attention to the price of these wines. All the vino tasted for this experiment was picked purely based on its purchase-standing on Drizly. But it’s worth noting that none of these white wines are incredibly expensive. In fact, most of them are under $30. So if you’re swayed to go on the app and order one for yourself, you won’t be breaking the bank when you click the linked prices. Related: Drizly’s Best-Selling Wines Of The Pandemic, Ranked

10. Cavit Pinot Grigio (Drizly Sales Rank: 6) ABV: 12.1% Average Price: $12 The Wine: Cavit’s Pinot Grigio has been a longtime favorite of white wine drinkers across the globe. While there are some brands on this list that have a splash more character, this one — made with grapes from the Italian provinces of Trentin, Fruili, and Veneto — hits the mark on all the crisp and appealing fruit flavors that Pinot Grigio is loved for. Tasting Notes: The smell of this wine is absolutely radiant. Aromas of apple and pear are instantly noticeable, while notes of yellow and white peach intertwine on the palate. It’s a lightweight wine all around, and it splashes around the mouth like a grownup fruit juice with a dash of fresh acidity that lingers on the finish. Bottom Line: This is good for drinking completely on its own, although it would also work well with light dishes like pasta salad, scallops sautéed in lemon and butter, or a platter of fresh oysters. 9. Bota Box Pinot Grigio (Drizly Sales Rank: 7) ABV: 13% Average Price: $24 The Wine: Drizly shoppers love their boxed wine. Honestly, who can blame them? This California brand of Pinot Grigio comes in boxes that can hold up to four bottles worth of wine, which means the patio sipping can keep going and going and going. Tasting Notes: Press the push button on the box’s nozzle and out pours a nearly clear wine with glimmers of green that smells like white peaches and nectarines. This wine is incredibly light, with a juicy palate displaying notes of the same stone fruits that show up in the aroma. Subtle floral notes and the teeniest tiniest squeeze of lime round out the soft and quick finish. Bottom Line: For a wine that comes in a box, this stuff is pretty good. It’s an easy sipper that tastes as Pinot Grigio should — light and refreshing.

8. Matua Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc (Drizly Sales Rank: 4) ABV: 13% Average Price: $15 The Wine: Grapes from more than 60 vineyards across Marlborough, New Zealand, are used to create this incredibly lively Sauvignon Blanc. Tasting Notes: A sip of this wine is nothing short of a zap of lightning. It’s awash with acidity that pierces the mouth in all the right places. You’ll smell and taste the booming notes of crunch Granny Smith apples, blades of green grass and basil, and fresh-squeezed lemon juice. A subtle hint of honeydew calms the palate mid-sip before that stony, acid drip returns for the final finish. Bottom Line: Keep a napkin on hand to wipe up all the drool this wine leaves you with. It’s a mouthwatering shock to the face and all that bright acidity may have your palate a little stunned. A soft and creamy cheese, like brie, will go a long way for tempering it a little. 7. Bota Box Sauvignon Blanc (Drizly Sales Rank: 8) ABV: 13% Average Price: $24 The Wine: This is a pretty damn good wine, for boxed wine. Despite its packaging, this Californian Sauvignon Blanc maintains its fresh tropical fruit flavors for quite some time, making it not only a bang for your buck but a quality sipper. Tasting Notes: The citrus fruit aromas of this wine will transport you to a beachy, tropical oasis. On the nose, you get tangerine, cantaloupe, and lemongrass while the palate is drenched in flavors of nectarine, donut peaches, and honeydew, with a dash of lime zest. This wine is medium-bodied and, while it does feature a twinge of acidity, it blossoms mid-palate for a soft and smooth finish that lingers. Bottom Line: This is one of those mindless wines that you don’t need to put much thought into. You know exactly what you’re going to get every time you pour a glass, and it’s that reliability that will keep you coming back.

6. Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc (Drizly Sales Rank: 10) ABV: 13% Average Price: $20 The Wine: Whitehaven Wines has been a staple of New Zealand’s South Island ever since its owners Sue White and her late husband Greg White stepped foot in the Marlborough Sounds in 1994. And for nearly three decades, the winery has produced Sauvignon Blanc that captures the tranquil allure of the region. Tasting Notes: The fragrance of this wine opens up like the doors of a luxury hotel room spritzed with eucalyptus, clean linens, and fresh-cut flowers, overlooking the most picturesque ocean view. The wine is bright, light, and airy on the palate, with crisp and refreshing notes of lemon, passionfruit, pineapple, pear, and grapefruit. The finish is clean and zesty. Bottom Line: This is relaxation in a bottle. Pair it with a good day outside in the sunshine. 5. Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio DOC (Drizly Sales Rank: 3) ABV: 12% Average Price: $28 The Wine: Straw yellow in color, this wine hails from the Alto Adige region of Italy. It’s on the dry side, but it makes a killer accouterment for grilled chicken and fish. Tasting Notes: This wine is booming with apple aromas. Seriously, pop the cork for this bad boy and you may feel as though you just stumbled onto an apple orchard. Gala and Golden Delicious yellow apple flavor show up in the glass, with hints of citrus and freshness. Overall, the wine is light in body and the finish is barely there. Bottom Line: This is the perfect aperitif wine to kickstart the summer clam bake.

4. Oyster Bay Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc (Drizly Sales Rank: 2) ABV: 13% Average Price: $15 The Wine: New Zealand’s Marlborough region’s sunny warm days and breezy cool nights provide the perfect atmosphere for growing vibrant Sauvignon Blanc grapes that are balanced with natural acidity and aromatic, fresh fruit flavors. And this award-winning wine is a stunning example of how dynamic and refreshing the grapes of this region can be. Tasting Notes: This youthful and elegant, yellowish, greenish wine puts the zest in zesty. It’s extraordinarily aromatic with scents of lemon and lime zest, kiwi, passionfruit, and apple while the palate silky with flavors of Meyer lemon, key lime pie, honeydew, and pear. A wave of fresh acidity cleans the palate in the finish, which is long and bright and lingering. Bottom Line: With a name like Oyster Bay, it’s only right that you drink this wine with some oysters, and clams, muscles, shrimp, and everything else that comes on a seafood tower. 3. Kendall-Jackson Vintner’s Reserve Chardonnay (Drizly Sales Rank: 5) ABV: 13.5% Average Price: $17 The Wine: Now here’s a velvety soft Chardonnay that’s is more a layered bowl of fruit and honey than the buttery, oaky stuff of yore. Grapes grown all along California’s coast from Santa Barbara up to Monterey are used to make create a Chardonnay that’s complex yet approachable in every sense. Tasting Notes: This wine smells like an apple tart fresh out of the oven. Those flaky, buttery crust notes are there on the palate too, but overall the mouth is doused in fruity notes of peach, candied oranges, vanilla, and honey. And while the whole thing is really smooth and creamy, it gets a nice little kick of spice in the end from notes of ginger and nutmeg. Bottom Line: This is a true crowd-pleaser that can be easily enjoyed with almost anything. It’s got the concentration to give light pasta and fish a bit more pizzaz and the creaminess to cut through heartier dishes like roast chicken and lamb.