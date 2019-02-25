This Travel Contest Will Help You Use Up Your Vacation Days In Style

Unsplash

Unless you’ve already quit your corporate job to travel the world, work can be a drag that you end up just pushing through to get to your next vacation. Having to punch in day after day, the pain of being hunched over a desk, and the endless email answering has many of us counting the minutes to adventure. So, it’s horrifying to find out that many Americans aren’t even taking the few, precious vacation days they’re allowed.

According to internal research done by luggage brand Eagle Creek, more than 700 million paid vacation days go unclaimed by American workers each year. That’s a lot of time the American people could be spending chasing waterfalls and traversing awe-inspiring valleys. Instead, we’re holding on to those vacation days like we can cash them in for a bigger arcade prize when we die. And if you’re not using those days because you think you can’t afford a trip, Eagle Creek wants to help. They’ve teamed up with travel company G Adventures to throw a contest that gives five winners a two to three week (all-expenses-paid) vacation to almost anywhere in the world.

The contest has been dubbed ‘Quit Your Job’ — which, thankfully, isn’t a requirement to enter — and allows the winners to choose from G Adventures extensive menu of destinations, which include the Galapagos Islands, Nepal, Patagonia, and hundreds more! Winners will also receive a prize package of Eagle Creek travel gear to accompany them on their trip.

To enter, you’ll need to audition during Eagle Creek’s nationwide mobile tour by answering the question, “If you could quit your job tomorrow and travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?”