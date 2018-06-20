Eddie Huang On Pairing Menus, Where To Eat, And Food Appropriation

Uproxx / Getty

Calling a star chef “an enigma” is a timeworn (and lazy) food writing tradition. Razor-tongued bad boys like Marco Pierre White, painstaking perfectionists like Nancy Silverton, and larger than life showpeople like Jeremiah Tower are all tough for the media to encapsulate in a tidy paragraph. They are at once technicians and artists; craftspeople and connoisseurs; hotheads and sensitive souls.

We won’t buy into this cliché and use the “e word” to describe Eddie Huang, but damn if the dude isn’t layered as hell. Back in the day, he used to straight up shred the famous contestants on Next Iron Chef for Eater. In the meantime, he was making waves in their ocean. His restaurant Baohaus opened in 2009 — a precursor to the fast-casual, small-menu, and highly-stylized-remixing-of-traditional-foods trends. He later opened an LA outpost and a second NYC property. Like Bourdain before him, Huang never stopped mixing writing and time in the kitchen. His 2013 memoir, Fresh off the Boat, was turned into a TV series of the same name… a show which Huang has continually expressed mixed feelings about.

Publicly, Huang’s persona has, at times, sparked controversy — whether he was hosting an all-you-can-drink Four Loko promo or penning a blistering attack of Marcus Samuelsson’s Harlem restaurant, Red Rooster — but when I spoke with him in early June, I found him brimming with good vibes. The man has every reason to be happy: Our conversation came right after he’d kicked off a lucrative collab with blu e-cigs and just before he announced his newest travel show, Cash Only.

Check out our conversation for the chef’s thoughts on pairing food, where to eat, and the sticky issue of food appropriation. (Note: Our convo came before the death of Huang’s friend Anthony Bourdain, but he wrote a touching tribute for Rolling Stone.)

Blu

I was supposed to meet you at an event in Malibu where you were pairing food with e-cigs? To be honest, that sounds a little weird to me. Where did that collab come from?

They reached out to us and told us about the flavors and said, “We’d love for you to cook a dinner pairing the vape flavors to your food.”

I came back and said, “Look these flavors are interesting.” I’m not a snob about flavors. I collect wine and champagne. I collect rum. But I also know every flavor of gummy bear there is. I just think flavors are interesting, artificial or synthetic. But I was like, “The pairing thing is a little bit too straightforward, like A to B.”

Too easy?

Yeah, I said, “What I find interesting about the flavors and making a dinner with them is more in the application of heat, how temperature affects food, if there’s a choice to be made in the temperature you’re applying, how you apply temperature to that meat and then also the type of smoke that you are infusing it with.

All of which fits better for their brand, probably, right?

Yeah. So I took a high heat, Japanese-style charcoal grill and I grilled Beijing lamb skewers on it and then had people use polar mint, blu e-cigs to cleanse their palate. Because it’s a dish in China that you always eat on the street and people are smoking cigarettes and it’s kind of like you never really experience the dish without cigarettes and I was like well instead of cigarettes lets just line the palate with this polar mint and it was pretty interesting because that polar mint really dances with the cumin and the Szechuan peppercorn in the dish.