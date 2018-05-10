Entenmann’s

Eating is America’s actual favorite pastime. It’s clear from the abundance of full bellies in these great United States of America that if anything, we’re good at stuffing our faces. Arguably, one of the sweet treats people of every age can agree upon is donuts, and if you were to add up all the time Americans spend eating them and put a dollar value on it, you’d get quite a hefty amount. Well, that’s exactly what cake and donut manufacturer Entenmann’s is doing with their latest job search — looking for a Chief Donut Officer.

This dream job only has two requirements: must love donuts, and must be willing to win big prizes. Along with getting to eat your fill of donuts for a year, the grand prize winner takes home a ton of Entenmann’s swag and secure a bag filled with $5,000. The entry form is found on their Web site and is pretty simple, only requiring your personal info and questions pertaining to how much you love the donuts and how you think you could make them better. Entries are due by June 30, but you’d better make them good — the public will vote on your responses from July 26-August 2. While there can only be one CDO, four runners-up will receive a $1,000 prize and a year’s supply of Entenmann’s donuts, as well.

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and we suggest that you donut miss out on it (sorry, not sorry).