Glenmorangie Nectar D’or India Stevens, bar supervisor at Cinder House in St. Louis ABV: 46% Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: Glenmorangie Nectar D’or is a 12-year-old whiskey finished in Sauternes dessert wine casks. It’s on the sweet side with floral notes, ginger, nutmeg, toasted almonds, and notes of lemon pie. It finishes with vanilla and honey. At around $80 a bottle, it’s not super expensive, but certainly a special occasion purchase. This is one of my all-time favorites, absolutely delicious, and ideal to sip with friends anytime. The Macallan Sherry Oak Cask 18 Kendie Williams, master mixologist at Four Seasons Resort Nevis in Charlestown, St. Kitts & Nevis ABV: 43% Average Price: $350 The Whiskey: The best, pricier whisky, in my opinion, is The Macallan Sherry Oak 18, which develops unique characteristics during its aging process. The oak cask that it’s aged in contributes to the nice quality, aroma, and taste of this spirit. It has a very full body of fruitiness with ginger and raisins, which pairs quite nicely with the Caribbean climate we enjoy here in Nevis.

High West Campfire Carlos Lopez, bar manager at Stiltsville Fish Bar in Miami ABV: 46% Average Price: $75 The Whiskey: What you consider expensive is relative to what you want to spend, but my favorite, higher-priced whiskey is High West’s Campfire. Tastes like you’re in Colorado every time you have a sip, but it will set you back around $70 a bottle. Stranahan’s Cask Strength Single Barrel Jess Thorson, bartender at TORO Kitchen & Lounge in Snowmass, Colorado ABV: 54% Average Price: $75 The Whiskey: Stranahan’s Single Barrel is well worth the price. I was able to secure a bottle thanks to a local friend and it is one of the smoothest spirits I have ever tried.

Weller Antique 107 Zach Wilks, bartender at Anthony’s Chophouse in Carmel, Indiana ABV: 53.5% Average Price: $105 The Whiskey: For my money, Weller Antique 107 is about as good as it gets. It’s full-bodied and packs a ton of flavor that stands up to the higher proof. It’s a little fruity and has a nice vanilla note that finishes with a little spice and cinnamon. Hakushu 12 Hayden Miller, head bartender at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila in Miami ABV: 43% Average Price: $160 The Whiskey: Hakushu 12 from Suntory is such an exemplary pour of Japanese whisky. The crisp, clean notes that come through are so distinct that you truly do not want to let this bottling pass you by.

Springbank 18 Jeremy Allen, bartender at MiniBar in Los Angeles ABV: 46% Average Price: $230 The Whiskey: Springbank 18 and Highland Park 18 are two scotches that are basically perfect, and either one is a pleasure worth paying for. But if I had to pick one, it would be Springbank with its subtle spice and sweet vanilla flavors. Peerless Straight Rye Whiskey Andy Printy, beverage director at Chao Baan in St. Louis ABV: 54.7% Average Price: $115 The Whiskey: Peerless Rye Whiskey totes a hefty sticker price for only being a two-year-old whiskey. But it’s some of the most unique juice out there. Lots of spice and citrus and an underlying vegetal tone meet you up front. As it finishes your palate is treated to maple, honeysuckle, and toasty barrel oak.