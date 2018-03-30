Fake Weed Is Causing Users’ Eyes To Bleed, And Doctors Don’t Know Why

#Cannabis #Marijuana #Health
03.30.18 2 hours ago 4 Comments
fake weed bleeding eyes

UPROXX/iStockphoto

Fake weed is often treated the same as real weed, even when it comes to laying down the law over the stuff. But it’s called “fake” for a reason. It’s really just a chemical related to THC — the chemical that gets you high, thrown into some sort of chemical cocktail and sprayed on some grass, then sold as weed. And in the Chicago area, some users are learning the hard way there’s not any quality control, as they’ve found themselves bleeding. Out. Of. Their. Eyes.

Needless to say, “your eyes might start bleeding” isn’t a usual symptom of fake weed. But, according to the Chicago Tribune, at least 22 people have gone to the hospital after using the fake stuff with some terrifying symptoms:

The health department said Thursday that symptoms have included bleeding from the eyes and ears. On Friday, officials clarified that while this can happen, those affected in Illinois have reported other symptoms, like coughing up blood, blood in urine, bloody noses, bleeding gums and, for women, heavier than usual menstrual flow.

Despite this being the start of a dozen direct-to-video zombie movies, fortunately, nobody has died yet. At the same time, nobody knows why this reaction is happening in the first place. The best doctors have is that the factory that made this stuff accidentally put an anticoagulant into the mix, or have stumbled over a mix of chemicals they didn’t realize had these bleed-from-random-orifices effects. This stuff isn’t tracked well, either, so there might be a giant pile of eye-bleed fake weed sitting in gas stations across Illinois, or this might be limited to a handful of people. Fortunately, the good people of Illinois might soon be able to get access to the real stuff; a vote held in Cook County was heavily for legalizing recreational marijuana and an advisory vote will be on the ballot in November across the state.

Considering the alternative we’re seeing, even the non-smokers are probably going to vote yes.

(via LiveScience)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cannabis#Marijuana#Health
TAGSCannabisfake weedhealthhorror storiesMARIJUANA

The RX

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 3 hours ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 1 week ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP